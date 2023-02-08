Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

