FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.82.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC remained flat at $126.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in FMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FMC by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.