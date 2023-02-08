FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock remained flat at $126.13 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,207. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at FMC

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in FMC by 11.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

