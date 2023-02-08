FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 2.3 %

FMC stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 564,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,518. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.