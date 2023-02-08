Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $71.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

