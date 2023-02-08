Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.21. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 25,049 shares changing hands.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Further Reading

