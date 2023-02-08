FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.
