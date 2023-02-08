First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

FFIN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 617,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

