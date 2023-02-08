First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.29

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $20.31. First Community shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Community by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

