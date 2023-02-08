First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

FBIZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

