FidoMeta (FMC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.73

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

