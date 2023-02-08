Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.72

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and traded as high as $49.97. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 6,960 shares changing hands.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $281.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.
