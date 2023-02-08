Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.72

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and traded as high as $49.97. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 6,960 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $281.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

