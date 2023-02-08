Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $483.30 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 110% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $483.30 million and $537.36 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025268 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.