Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 166.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.