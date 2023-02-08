Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $7.69. Fanhua shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 32,742 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $417.40 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter worth $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.