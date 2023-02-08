Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $476.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

