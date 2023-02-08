Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $331,877.18 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Expro Group Stock Up 4.6 %
NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 599,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
