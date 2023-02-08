Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $331,877.18 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expro Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 599,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Expro Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

