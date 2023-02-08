EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 40.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on EuroDry from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of EuroDry worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

