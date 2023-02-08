ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $554.07

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.07 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 628.90 ($7.56). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 628.90 ($7.56), with a volume of 1,436 shares traded.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 543.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 554.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.