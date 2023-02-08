ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.05

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $20.76. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 10,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

