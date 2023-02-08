ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.