ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.60. 64,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

