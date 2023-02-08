Ergo Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and $986,555.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,962.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00098253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00720331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00571129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00185176 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,672,349 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

