ERC20 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154.22 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $154.22 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0098264 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $159.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

