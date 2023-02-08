Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 469.11% from the company’s current price.
Equillium Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Equillium has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- Fortinet’s Earnings Rally is a Lesson in Market Expectations
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.