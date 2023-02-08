Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 469.11% from the company’s current price.

Equillium Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Equillium has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

