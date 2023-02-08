EOS (EOS) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $130.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004766 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000880 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001527 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,148,423 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,153,642 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

