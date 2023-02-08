EOS (EOS) Trading 7% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004795 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $134.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011069 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005312 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009031 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001545 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,126,526 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,126,525 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
