EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00004795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $144.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012804 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005325 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009160 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004891 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003769 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001539 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,087,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,091,545 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
