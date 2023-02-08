EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. 271,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

