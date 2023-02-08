Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.20 billion-$21.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.15 EPS.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. 4,683,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.85.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
