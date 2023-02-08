Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.20 billion-$21.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. 4,683,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

