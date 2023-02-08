Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.85.
Shares of EMR traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,419. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
