ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €8.00 ($8.60) and last traded at €8.15 ($8.76). 38,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.42 ($9.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIL2 shares. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.14) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

ElringKlinger Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.25. The company has a market cap of $516.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.27.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

