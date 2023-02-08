Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,035. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

