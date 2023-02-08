Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $52.11 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $146,717.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004322 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016252 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,961,462 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.