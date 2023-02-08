Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $52.11 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $146,717.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002911 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016252 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,961,462 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
