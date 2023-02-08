Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $867,529.77 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

