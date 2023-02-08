Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

HIG stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.