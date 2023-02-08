Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,820,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68,410 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

PCTY stock opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.86. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

