Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Bilibili worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 52.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

