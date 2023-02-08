Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

