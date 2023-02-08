EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EGP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. 303,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

