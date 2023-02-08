Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.15). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

