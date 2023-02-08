Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

