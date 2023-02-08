Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $321,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.