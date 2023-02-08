Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Kaman worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kaman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

