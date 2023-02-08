Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.