Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Honest worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honest by 100.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Honest Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.47 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $50,245.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,973 shares of company stock valued at $107,857. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

