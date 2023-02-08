DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $89.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Allstate Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.