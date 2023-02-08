Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 503,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,797. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -205.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

