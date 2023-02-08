Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.72 and traded as high as C$16.72. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$16.53, with a volume of 144,284 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$758.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70.

Insider Activity

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,498 shares in the company, valued at C$1,927,031.94. Insiders sold 400,260 shares of company stock worth $616,178 over the last quarter.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

