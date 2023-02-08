Dragonchain 1-Day Volume Reaches $30,009.34 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $30,009.34 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00446970 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.95 or 0.29608120 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00415887 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
